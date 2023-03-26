Share:

PTI leader Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Sunday reacted to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's letter to President Dr Arif Alvi, saying the latter had advised the former to impement on the Constitution [ regarding elections in Punjab and KP].

Taking to Twitter, he said no doubt they [rulers] would assume this advice as a press release of the PTI. "The country would have been come out of constitutional, political and economic crisis had the act of dissolving the assembles and the process of new elections been implemented upon."

صدر مملکت نے اپنے خط میں شہباز شریف کو آئین پر عمل کرنے کا مشورہ دیا ظاہر ہے یہ بات ان کو تحریک انصاف کی پریس ریلیز ہی نظر آئیگی۔ اگر صدر کے اسمبلی توڑنے اور نئے الیکشن میں جانے کا اقدام پر عمل ہوتا آج ملک اس آئینی،سیاسی اور معاشی گرداب میں نہ ہوتا اور ہم مستحکم جمہوریت ہوتے — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) March 26, 2023

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif penned a reply letter to President Dr Arif Alvi, terming the latter's written correspondence regarding elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) a "one-sided affair" and "the PTI's press release".

The premier wrote the letter -- that contains five pages and seven points -- in response to the letter written by President Alvi on March 24.