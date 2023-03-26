ISLAMABAD - The federal government on Saturday prohibited the Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) governor and chief minister from accompanying their official security personnel during their visits to all other provinces and the federal capital.
The Ministry of Interior through a notification informed all the provincial chief secretaries and inspector generals of police that no security personnel of GB would be allowed entry into the respective province and Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) during any VIP movement.
The provinces and the capital administration have been asked to arrange security of their own during the visits of the GB governor and the CM.
The decision comes days after reports emerged that the official security personnel escorting GB Chief Minister Khalid Khursheed had resisted the Punjab police action at Zaman Park in Lahore, the residence of former prime minister Imran Khan. It was reported that the GB CM used his police guards to protect Khan from possible arrest.
Some media reports also said that the GB chief minister, along with his official guards, had rescued PTI leader Senator Shibli Faraz to avoid his arrest during clashes of the party workers and police at Islamabad’s judicial complex when Khan had to appear in a local court on March 18.