ISLAMABAD - The federal govern­ment on Saturday pro­hibited the Gilgit-Baltis­tan (GB) governor and chief minister from ac­companying their offi­cial security personnel during their visits to all other provinces and the federal capital.

The Ministry of In­terior through a noti­fication informed all the provincial chief sec­retaries and inspector generals of police that no security personnel of GB would be allowed entry into the respec­tive province and Is­lamabad Capital Terri­tory (ICT) during any VIP movement.

The provinces and the capital administration have been asked to ar­range security of their own during the visits of the GB governor and the CM.

The decision comes days after reports emerged that the offi­cial security person­nel escorting GB Chief Minister Khalid Khur­sheed had resisted the Punjab police action at Zaman Park in La­hore, the residence of former prime minister Imran Khan. It was re­ported that the GB CM used his police guards to protect Khan from possible arrest.

Some media reports also said that the GB chief minister, along with his official guards, had rescued PTI leader Senator Shibli Faraz to avoid his arrest during clashes of the par­ty workers and police at Islamabad’s judicial complex when Khan had to appear in a local court on March 18.