PESHAWAR - At least four people died and 17 others were injured during rain related incidents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said a report issued by the Provin­cial Disaster Management Au­thority (PDMA) here on Sat­urday. It said that in Mardan, two persons were died and two injured when the roof of their house collapsed due to heavy rains while one casu­alty had also been reported from Peshawar in a similar in­cident. The death of a woman in a roof collapse incident is also reported from South Wa­ziristan. Heavy rains have also damaged six houses including one fully destroyed and five partially damaged. Three cat­tle were also perished due to heavy rains. The PDMA has di­rected administrations of all affected districts to accelerate relief operations in their re­spective districts. The roof of a room collapsed in the Bhana Mari Chongi area with two per­sons injured after coming un­der the debris, an official of the Rescue 1122 said on Saturday. He said initially, 5 people were buried under the debris but in a quick response the Rescue Relief teams reached the spot and started rescue operations. The Rescue 1122 personnel pulled out all the injured from under the debris and provid­ed first aid to 3 injured in the ambulance on the spot while shifting the two injured to the hospital. The names of the in­jured were Janzeeb Khan aged 60 years and Muhammad Umar aged 12 years.