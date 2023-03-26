PESHAWAR - At least four people died and 17 others were injured during rain related incidents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said a report issued by the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) here on Saturday. It said that in Mardan, two persons were died and two injured when the roof of their house collapsed due to heavy rains while one casualty had also been reported from Peshawar in a similar incident. The death of a woman in a roof collapse incident is also reported from South Waziristan. Heavy rains have also damaged six houses including one fully destroyed and five partially damaged. Three cattle were also perished due to heavy rains. The PDMA has directed administrations of all affected districts to accelerate relief operations in their respective districts. The roof of a room collapsed in the Bhana Mari Chongi area with two persons injured after coming under the debris, an official of the Rescue 1122 said on Saturday. He said initially, 5 people were buried under the debris but in a quick response the Rescue Relief teams reached the spot and started rescue operations. The Rescue 1122 personnel pulled out all the injured from under the debris and provided first aid to 3 injured in the ambulance on the spot while shifting the two injured to the hospital. The names of the injured were Janzeeb Khan aged 60 years and Muhammad Umar aged 12 years.
