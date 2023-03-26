Share:

NEW DELHI - Top Indian opposition figure Rahul Gandhi said Saturday his disqualifi­cation from parliament was retribu­tion for his demanding a probe into Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s re­lationship with a controversial ty­coon. Gandhi was stripped of his parliamentary seat on Friday, a day after a defamation conviction in Mo­di’s home state of Gujarat for a 2019 campaign-trail remark seen as an in­sult to the premier.

Modi’s government has been wide­ly accused of using the law to target and silence critics. The removal of its chief opponent comes at a time when its relationship with one of In­dia’s most powerful industrialists has been under scrutiny.

Modi has been a close associate of Gautam Adani for decades but the latter’s business empire has been subject of renewed attention this year after a US investment firm ac­cused it of “brazen” corporate fraud.

“I have been disqualified because the prime minister... is scared of the next speech that is going to come on Adani,” Gandhi told reporters. “I am here defending the democrat­ic voice of the Indian people,” he added. “I am not scared of these threats.”

Speaking at a news briefing on Saturday, Mr Gand­hi said: “It makes me no difference if I’m disqualified... Disqualify me for life.... I will keep going, I will not stop.”

Gandhi, of the opposition Con­gress party, was sentenced to two years imprisonment on Thursday but walked free on bail after his law­yers vowed to appeal.

However, the conviction made him ineligible to continue sitting as a lawmaker in the lower house of par­liament, the chamber’s joint secre­tary said Friday.

Gandhi, 52, is the leading face of Congress, once the dominant force of Indian politics but now a shadow of its former self. He has struggled to challenge the electoral juggernaut of Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party and its nationalist appeals to the coun­try’s Hindu majority. Thursday’s case stemmed from a remark made during the 2019 election campaign in which Gandhi had asked why “all thieves have Modi as (their) com­mon surname”. His comments were seen as a slur against the prime min­ister, who went on to win the election in a landslide. Members of the gov­ernment also said the remark was a smear against all those sharing the Modi surname, which is associated with the lower rungs of India’s tra­ditional caste hierarchy. Legal action has been widely deployed against opposition party figures and institu­tions seen as critical of the Modi gov­ernment in recent years.

Gandhi faces several other def­amation cases in the country and a money-laundering case that has been snaking its way through In­dia’s glacial legal system for more than a decade.