Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Sheh­baz Sharif is holding consultations with his close aides in addition to his elder brother and former PM Nawaz Shar­if on the letter written by President Arif Alvi and sent to him the oth­er day about the con­troversy over holding elections in Punjab and KP provinces.

According to sources former PM Nawaz Shar­if told his brother Sheh­baz that full-fledged reply to President Arif Alvi must be given in writing. PM She­hbaz Sharif spoke to his brother Nawaz Sharif on phone in London. Sources also said that Nawaz Shar­if told his brother about the ‘facts’ which would be mentioned in the letter to be sent to President would also be presented before the nation first. According to sources, it was decided that the reply would con­tain alleged constitution­al violations committed by the President. Sources said the formal reply to the pres­ident is expected next week by PM Office. Prime Minis­ter Shehbaz Sharif will also consult coalition leaders next week on this issue.