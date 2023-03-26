ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is holding consultations with his close aides in addition to his elder brother and former PM Nawaz Sharif on the letter written by President Arif Alvi and sent to him the other day about the controversy over holding elections in Punjab and KP provinces.
According to sources former PM Nawaz Sharif told his brother Shehbaz that full-fledged reply to President Arif Alvi must be given in writing. PM Shehbaz Sharif spoke to his brother Nawaz Sharif on phone in London. Sources also said that Nawaz Sharif told his brother about the ‘facts’ which would be mentioned in the letter to be sent to President would also be presented before the nation first. According to sources, it was decided that the reply would contain alleged constitutional violations committed by the President. Sources said the formal reply to the president is expected next week by PM Office. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will also consult coalition leaders next week on this issue.