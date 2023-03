Share:

LAHORE - Provincial Industries and Commerce Depart­ment in collaboration with Pakistan Vanaspati Manufacturers Associa­tion (PVMA) has established ghee and oil stalls at various Model Ba­zaars, where ghee and oil are avail­able at a fairly low price as com­pared to open market. According to Industries Department’s spokesman here Saturday, the market price of Vanaspati ghee per kg was Rs 554 whereas it was being sold Rs 20 lesser on these stalls.