ISLAMABAD - The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs1,800 and was sold at Rs203,900 on Saturday against its sale at Rs205,700 the previous day, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs1,543 to Rs176,355 from Rs177,898, whereas the price of 10 grams 22 karat gold went down to Rs161,658 from Rs163,073. However, the price of per tola silver increased by Rs30 to close at Rs2,250 and the ten-gram silver surged by Rs25.71 to close at Rs1929. The price of gold in the international market dipped by $19 to $1978 against its sale at $1997, the association reported.