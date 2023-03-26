Share:

KARACHI-Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori on Saturday said that he would write a letter to the Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah to increase 35 percent in salaries of government employees to meet the growing prices. He said that private organizations and media houses should also increase the salaries of the employees as the people were experiencing very tough time.

While addressing a press conference at Governor House, he said that the entire country was facing a storm of inflation and strict action was necessary against the hoarders and profiteers in the holy month of Ramadan. Kamran Tessori said they had announced a week ago that they would fight against the storm of inflation and had thought they would ensure essential commodities at the doorsteps of the people and considered to set up bachat bazaars. After that, Commissioner Karachi in consultation with stakeholders announced an ordinance to bring prices at normal level but unfortunately, when yesterday ‘I suddenly visited Empress Market and met a man’, he said that potatoes were being sold at Rs 70 instead of Rs 35 and when I (Governor) asked the shopkeeper then he said that they were purchasing it at higher rates.

The Governor said that another person told him that if they (Governor and the government) could not implement the official price list then why it was issued. He directed the officers concerned to check official rates, instead of sitting in their homes. He further said that Commissioner, Deputy Commissioners, Assistant Commissioners and Karachi Administrator had been directed to check rate lists along with their teams.