Share:

QUETTA - Employees Welfare Association of Sardar Bahadur Khan Women University, Quetta, on Saturday staged a protest against the witchhunt of staff union and employees by Vice Chancellor Sajida Noureen and demanded of Governor Balochistan to take action against the VC.

Addressing a news conference here, President of Employees Welfare Association (EWA) Sadaf Khan and other office-bearers of the EWA urged Governor Balochistan to launch an enquiry and investigate the matter fairly and pay heed to the charter of demands of EWA, failing which the protest movement would be intensified. Issuing a charge sheet against the VC, Sadaf Khan said that the VC was involved in illegal appointment of 125 employees on daily wages without completing codal formalities while she had also hurled threats to university officials and targeted those officials who refuse to indulge in her corrupt practices and had also dismissed dozens of employees from services illegally through fake enquiries.

She said that academic staff of employees of SBK University had been on strike against the unjust decisions of VC Sajida Noureen but the authorities were paying no heed to address the legitimate demands of Employees Welfare Association, SBK. “Instead of inviting representatives of EWA for talks to address the issues of faculty members and other staff of the university, the Vice Chancellor was involved in targeting the university staff.” Demanding the authorities to consider the promotion cases of all legible faculty members and other employees, the EWA officials called for withdrawing the notification whereby senior and junior staff had been dismissed from service illegally and junior faculty members and staff had been posted against senior positions in violation of rules and seniority lists.