FAISALABAD - Former State Minister/Cen­tral Leader Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) Mu­hammad Talal Chaudhary said that federal government has provided subsidy of Rs60 bil­lion for free flour scheme to as­sist 100 million people during the month of Holy Ramzan-ul-Mubarak. He was talking to me­dia persons while visiting flour distribution center at Sports Complex Jaranwala here on Saturday. He said that first time in the history of Pakistan the government had taken step to provide free flour to the deserv­ing poor people during the Holy Ramzan. He said that distribu­tion of free flour was continuing smoothly as the caretaker Pun­jab government had made elab­orate arrangements to facilitate the people at flour distribution center. In this connection, local administration had also con­tributed active part in fair, free and transparent distribution of flour bags, he added.