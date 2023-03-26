FAISALABAD - Former State Minister/Central Leader Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) Muhammad Talal Chaudhary said that federal government has provided subsidy of Rs60 billion for free flour scheme to assist 100 million people during the month of Holy Ramzan-ul-Mubarak. He was talking to media persons while visiting flour distribution center at Sports Complex Jaranwala here on Saturday. He said that first time in the history of Pakistan the government had taken step to provide free flour to the deserving poor people during the Holy Ramzan. He said that distribution of free flour was continuing smoothly as the caretaker Punjab government had made elaborate arrangements to facilitate the people at flour distribution center. In this connection, local administration had also contributed active part in fair, free and transparent distribution of flour bags, he added.
Share:
Our Staff Reporter
March 26, 2023
Share: