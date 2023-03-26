Share:

Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb says present government, led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, will restore Pakistan's economy and make people prosperous.

Addressing a news conference in Lahore today, she said first time in country' history, present government is providing free flour to deserving segment of society during Holy Ramadan.

The Minister said previous PML-N government, led by Nawaz Sharif, had left country on the path to progress and prosperity with 6 percent growth rate while Imran Khan left behind a Pakistan with grave issues of price hike, unemployment and poverty.

She said all projects including Youth Program, Employment Program boasted during former PTI tenure were actually launched by Nawaz Sharif Government.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said people of Lahore rejected PTI chairman Imran Khan and his ten points agenda at Minar-e-Pakistan yesterday.