Islamabad - Friday midnight, a gunman opened fire indiscriminately at the parking lot of a commercial center in a private housing society, wounding four people, according to sources.

The attacker, along with an unknown accomplice, managed to flee the scene after committing the crime. Rescuers quickly arrived and transported the injured individuals to the hospital for medical treatment. An attempted murder case has been registered against the identified attacker, Akbar Khan, and his accomplice at the Lohibher Police Station. A police spokesman said the investigation is ongoing. A social media video showed a man shooting people, seemingly following an altercation, causing chaos in the area as citizens ran for safety. The incident occurred in a busy area, sending shockwaves through the community.

A heavy police presence arrived at the scene and began an investigation. According to the police, Raja Hashim, the complainant, reported that after completing Taravee prayers at a mosque, he, his brother Tayyab, and cousin Kashif Mehmood arrived at the Civic Center of Bahria Town Phase 4 on a motorcycle to pick up Hamza at 12:05 am. They witnessed some individuals quarreling with Hamza, and upon trying to help, Akbar Khan became angry with them.

Khan then rushed to a nearby car, grabbed a pistol, and opened fire, injuring Raja Hashim, his brothers Hamza and Tayyab, and cousin Kashif Mehmood. The motive for the shooting remains unconfirmed, according to a police officer speaking to the media. The officer stated that the police are working with rescuers to provide assistance to the injured and have launched a manhunt to locate the suspects.