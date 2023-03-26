Share:

UTAH - Gwyneth Paltrow has denied in court that she caused a 2016 ski collision in Utah that the man suing her says has left him with life-changing injuries. Terry Sanderson, 76, says the Hollywood actress caused the crash. He is seeking damages of $300,000 (£244,000). Ms Paltrow, 50, has countersued. She testified that he collided with her and left her feeling “hurt and violated”. Lawyers for Mr Sanderson say Ms Paltrow was distracted by her children on the slope, and fled the crash. According to his civil lawsuit, Mr Sanderson suffered a lasting brain injury and four fractured ribs. Ms Paltrow testified in court on Friday, day four of the trial, that the crash left her with a sore knee and she got a massage afterwards.

“There was a body pressing against me and a very strange grunting noise,” she said, describing how Mr Sanderson, a retired eye doctor, allegedly crashed into her from behind on a beginners’ slope at Deer Valley in February 2016. “Is this a practical joke. Is someone doing something perverted?” she told the court she recalled thinking in that moment. “He was groaning and grunting in a very disturbing way,” she added. They fell on the ground together, and were almost “spooning”, she said. She later clarified that she was not accusing Mr Sanderson of assault.

The Oscar winner also apologised for screaming a profanity at him after the crash. “After an incident like that when you feel hurt and violated, unfortunately adrenaline can take over, and emotion as well,” she said, explaining her anger at the time. Lawyers for Mr Sanderson asked if she remembered her nineyear-old son, Moses, shouting “mommy, mommy, watch me.” She said she did not recall that. The Goop lifestyle brand founder also denied her children had been a distraction as she skied at the upmarket Park City resort.

“I was skiing and looking downhill as you do,” she said. “And I was skied directly into by Mr Sanderson.” Mr Sanderon’s legal team sought to undermine her credibility, suggesting it was misleading to say she was suing for a symbolic $1 when she is also seeking reimbursement of legal fees, which could amount to hundreds of thousands of dollars.