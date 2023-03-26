ISLAMABAD          -        The  National Academy of Higher Education (NAHE), HEC  organized the fourth cohort of the National Faculty  Development Programme  (NDFP) for newly inducted  faculty members of Higher Education Institutions  (HEIs) at HEC Islamabad. Around 20 faculty members from public sector  HEIs across Pakistan attended the 15-day training. Eminent resource persons from different disciplines and expertise  provided a holistic understanding of teaching and its  various components necessary for participants to become better teachers and  researchers.

Sessions were held on efective Teaching and Learning, Course Design, Lesson  Planning and Delivery, Assessment and Evaluation,  Technology in Classroom,  Learning Management System, Grant Writing, Publishing Research, and Personal and Professional  Development. Adviser (Academics, Curriculum &  NAHE) HEC Engr. Muhammad Raza Chohan was the  chief guest in the certificate  distribution ceremony.  He administered the  teacher’s oath to the participants.

Was not 'asked' to resign as AGP, clarifies Shehzad Atta Elahi

In his address, he  stressed the importance of  the professional development of teachers and its  positive impact to unleash  the potential of their students by inculcating innovative and entrepreneurial  mindsets. 