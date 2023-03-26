Share:

The urban sprawl in Pakistan is filled with various real estate projects. People that have an interest in real estate investment have got a keen eye on these projects. A few categories of the real estate projects listed here have a proven track record of giving high returns to investors. Therefore, this is an important read for those who want to invest in the long-sustaining real estate sector in the coming days.

High-rise buildings and skyscrapers in the country can be seen in all the major cities. These have commercial and residential units, as well as hotels such as AAA Associates’ high-rise projects in Rawalpindi and Karachi. Food courts are also well-known places that have globally recognized food chains such as Burger King, KFC, and McDonalds including a long list of others. A fair amount of business is generated from these places which are related to mostly food outlets such as fast food and other eateries. Here, many vacant buildings sit at the prime location of the food court and are already having big Pakistani fast-food brands. No other place can be more suitable for a food outlet than the food courts.

Seafront or riverfront buildings have a special significance. You can enjoy the view and even go for a stroll on the beach. In Pakistan, we have many, such as those which are built on the riverbanks. These buildings can fulfill the purpose of residential, and commercial, and now a new trend has emerged of converting them into corporate offices.

Perhaps one of the best sites, that sums up the term vantage point in a luxurious housing society. These properties have long-term investment prospects and come with a peaceful view of the lush green golf course. You can utilize these properties for residential, commercial, and rental purposes. Housing societies in our country now have golf courses and living on the golf course is also becoming a rising trend.

WAQAS ASMAT,

Islamabad.