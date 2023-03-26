Share:

Rawalpindi - Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr Usman has issued transfer and posting orders of two deputy superintendents of police (DSPs) here on Saturday, informed sources.

A notification in this regard has also been issued by the provincial police chief. According to sources, IGP Punjab Dr Usman has transferred DSP Security Rawalpindi Tahir Sikandar and posted him as Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Waris Khan Circle. Similarly, SDPO/ DSP Kotli Sattian Circle Sardar Babar Mumtaz has been transferred and appointed as SDPO City Circle. Both the newly appointed police officers have assumed their charges following the orders of the provincial police chief.