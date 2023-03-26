Share:

Lahore - Inspector General Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar, on Saturday took notice of incident in which a brother killed seven members of his family over a property dispute in Pakpattan. IG Punjab directed RPO Sahiwal to submit incident report. He ordered the DPO Pakpattan to form a special team to arrest the brutal killer as soon as possible and said that the accused and his accomplices should be immediately arrested and brought to justice.

The IG Punjab directed that the main accused and his accomplices would be punished. Dr Usman Anwar said that the senior officers should keep close contact with the families of the victims and spare no effort in delivering justice immediately Police promotion committee meeting held After receiving the permission, a departmental promotion committee meeting was held at the Central Police Office on the instructions of the IG Punjab, in which the AIG Admin and Security, gave approval for promotion of 64 senior clerks and 49 junior clerks to next posts.

The senior clerks who have been promoted to the posts of Assistant include Shafqat Ali, Khadim Hussain, Adeel Hussain, Zafar Abbas and Sajjad Hussain, Muhammad Saleem, Mahmood Sultan and Mubasher Hussain Hashmi among others. According to seniority, they were promoted from senior clerk to assistant positions. Similarly, 49 junior clerks promoted to senior clerk positions include Meraj Deen, Luqman Shahzad, Shamsher Alam, Majid Mehmood and Sajid Ali Bukhari among others. AIG Admin and Security Ammara Athar also issued notifications of promoted employees.IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar has instructed all RPOs, CPOs and DPOs to hold promotion board sessions in their regions and districts immediately.

He directed that notifications of those promoted in the promotion board sessions at the regional and district levels should be sent to the Central Police Office at the earliest. IG Punjab directed that all police employees eligible for promotion basedon merit would be given their right without delay. IG Punjab said that the employees should focus all their attention on the best performance of their duties and no legitimate work or file would be delayed.