LAHORE - Prior to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf rally at Minar-i-Pakistan, the Punjab govern­ment Saturday issued a threat alert of a possible terrorist attack at PTI jalsa.

In the threat alert issued by the Pun­jab government, it was said that the terrorists had entered Lahore with ex­plosive materials which can target the law enforcement officials deployed for the security of political gatherings.

A bullet proof container was installed on top of the stage for Imran Khan citing threat to his life. Imran Khan addressed the workers from the bul­letproof container. Chairman PTI did not come out of the bulletproof con­tainer. PTI chief Imran Khan remained inside the bulletproof container while addressing the evening rally at Minar-e-Pakistan. This was the first time that Imran Khan gave a speech from inside a bulletproof container. Earlier he even rarely used bulletproof glass during his address. Quranic verse “Ayak Nabado Wayak Nastain”was enriched at Im­ran’s bullet proof container. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on Saturday exhibited its political strength at Minare-i-Paki­stanLahore despite issuance of threat alert by the punajb government. Mas­sivearrangements were made at Minar Pakistan for PTI jalsa. A 120 feet wide and 19 feet high stage was set up for PTI supremo and other party leaders.

A great volume of lights and chairs were installed at the ground, due to the rain, water got accumulated in the ground, the workers were seen busy trying to remove the standing water from the ground. About 14,000 chairs were installed in the park for workers to sit. The backside of Minar Pakistan was left completely blank. The area to the right and left side of Minar Paki­stan was also not made part of the jalsa venue. The workers of PTI stayed in the grounds of Greater Iqbal Park. Two of the gates of Greater Iqbal Park were opened for the access of participants of the rally. Workers wereonly allowed to enter the park through gate number four and five which were at the op­posite direction to the Azadi Chowk flyover. Gate number three of the park was reserved for entry of VVIPs. Gate number one of Greater Iqbal Park re­mained completely closed. The Na­tional History Museum in Greater Iqbal Park remained closed during the PTI rally. Electricity was notprovided of­ficially to the PTI Jalsa therefore PTI used generators to produce electricity for the jalsa. Public parking was not allowed inside the park on the day of the jalsa. Parking facility was provided at Azadi Chowk and adjacent streets for visitors whoattended the jalsa. 130 police personnel performed security duties. A separate enclosure was also set-up for female participants.

In order to thwart the power show of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf on Sat­urdayat Minar-i-Pakistan, the govern­ment blocked various routes of the city by placing containers, while the metro bus service was also restricted. In an effort to halt people from reaching jalsa venue Punjab police raided the homes and arrested PTI workers from Lahore and across Punjab. According to PTI, 1600 of its workers have been arrested. Police placed containers on the roads leading to Minar-i-Pakistan. Contrary to provincial statement, the police placed containers on the roads leading to Minar Pakistan.Containers were placed on both sides of Shahalam Market Chowk and Bansanwala Bazaar Chowk. All the routes from the railway station to Minar-i-Pakistan were closed by placing containers, while the entry and exit routes of Lahore were also closed by placing containers.