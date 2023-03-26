LAHORE - The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Lahore Saturday granted interim bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan till April 4 in three cases registered against him with the Race Course police.
Former prime minister Imran Khan approached the Anti-Terrorism Court seeking bail in three cases including the death of PTI activist Zille Shah.
Earlier, the Lahore High Court had granted protective bail to Imran Khan in these cases and directed his associates to approach the concerned court. After which Imran Khan approached ATC on Saturday to seek bail in these three cases.
The petition filed by Imran Khan in ATC stated that he wanted to join investigation process in three cases registered against him but there’s a possibility of him being arrested by the police. Therefore court is requested to grant him interim bail in the three cases and stop the police from arresting him. After hearing the arguments, the court approved the bail till April 4 in three cases of Chairman PTI, Imran Khan with directions to submit bail bonds of Rs 100,000 in each of the case. The Anti-Terrorism Court ordered former Prime Minister Imran Khan to appear before the court on every hearing. The court directed the investigation officers to produce record on the next hearing, while the court staff was assigned to get the signature of Chairman PTI Imran Khan. Imran Khan’s lawyer pleaded with the court that many cases are being filed against the former prime minister and it would be better if he is allowed to appear through video link. Earlier, the anti-terrorism court Judge Ijaz Ahmad directed Imran Khan’s lawyer to come to the court with a few people in the future. The judge maintained that he will not hear the cases in the presence of so many people in future. Imran Khan’s lawyer assured the court to comply with the court’s direction. Imran Khan’s bulletproof vehicle was allowed to enter the court premises after his request was approved. The petition to grant access to Imran’s vehicle said that Imran Khan had been attacked before so he should be allowed to enter with the vehicle. While talking to reporters about the hindrances being set up to halt people from reaching Minar-e-Pakistan jalsa, Imran Khan said people will break barriers to fully participate in the jalsa. Imran vowed to announce his future plan action during the jalsa. PTI Chairman Imran Khan said that by blocking the roads the government has turned Lahore and entire country into Occupied Kashmir.