LAHORE - Pakistan People’s Party Central Punjab Information Secretary Shehzad Saeed Cheema has said the so-called ‘Haqeeqi Azadi’ vi­sion of Imran Khan and all his political slogans were based on lies and hate. In a statement is­sued here on Saturday, he alleged that Imran Niazi was working to damage the state for his lust for power. He said Khan only spread anarchy, and political and finan­cial instability by unconstitu­tionally dissolving assemblies of the two provinces.

He questioned that how come a man could be a leader who ap­pears in courts in bullet-proof shields? “You are not a leader, you are a jackal who is hiding behind your workers,” he told Imran Khan. He said the PPP and its leadership had always re­spected the institutions