PESHAWAR - The number of corona cases has increased once again in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including Peshawar, an official of the Health Department said here on Saturday. The official said that 7 cases of corona positive had been reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during last 24 hours and the number of people who died due to corona in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was 6376.

The total number of corona cases in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has reached 225261, the official said. He said one person has recovered from corona in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the total number has become 218739.