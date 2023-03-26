Share:

A district and sessions court in Quetta handed over Barrister Hassaan Niazi, the nephew of former prime minister Imran Khan, to Punjab police on one-day transit remand.

Judicial Magistrate Kaleemullah approved one-day transit remand of PTI leader Hassan Niazi.

A delegation of Lahore police were present in Quetta for the custody of Hassaan Niazi.

In the letter, the home department noted the PTI leader was wanted by Lahore Police in FIR No. 388/23. It also directed IG Balochistan to ensure ‘foolproof’ security of Imran Khan’s nephew.

The Quetta police had registered a case against Hassan Khan Niazi for inciting violence and interfering in government affairs.

