Share:

QUETTA - A man died and another sus­tained injuries in a collision between a coach and trailer at Bhoor Cross near Makran Costal Highway on Saturday.

According to Levies sources, a passenger coach carrying commuters was on way to Gwadar from Karachi when a trailer hit it due to over­speeding. As a result, one person died while another suffered wounds. The body and the injured were rushed to a nearby hospital, adding the Levies force registered a case.