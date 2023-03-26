Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for In­formation and Broad­casting Marriyum Au­rangzeb on Saturday taking a dig at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chair­man Imran Khan said he should tell the par­ticipants of the rally at Minar-e-Pakistan to­night about his "for­bidden foreign funding, Toshakhana gifts theft and Tyrian White ".

Using her twitter han­dle, the minister said Imran should tell the nation about his four years of misrule which plunged the country into unprecedented in­flation, unemployment and destruction.

The minister said that a person who looted the country and pushed it into the mire of destruc­tion and division, cannot salvage it as "he is only a fraud and a terrorist."

She said the "real freedom" narrative which started from the [taunts] of neutral an­imals, the indefinite extension offer to the then Army Chief Gen­eral (Retd) Bajwa came all the way came to im­plicate Shehbaz Shar­if and Mohsin Naqvi's role in his [Imran] oust­er, and finally concluded at seeking pardons from the United States. She said the narrative of real freedom “has been buried and its fu­neral will be held tonight”. The time has come for the nation to get real freedom from the “instigator terror­ist”, she maintained.