BAHAWALPUR - District Emergency Response Committee for Dengue preven­tion met under the chairman­ship of Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa in the committee room of his of­fice on Saturday. The meeting re­viewed the measures taken this year related to dengue preven­tion. Assistant Commissioner Hu­man Resources and Coordination Ayusha Zafar, District Health Of­ficer Preventive Services Dr. Kha­lid Arain, DHO Dr. Khalid Chanar, Deputy District Health Officers, Entomologists, and focal persons of various departments were present on this occasion. Deputy Commissioner said that preven­tive measures should be taken to prevent the dengue mosquito.

He said awareness should be raised among the people that water should not stay accumu­lated in one place. He said the coverage of hotspots should be ensured properly, adding he di­rected that indoor and outdoor surveillance teams should work actively in the field. Deputy Com­missioner said that entomolo­gists should monitor dengue surveillance teams so that den­gue mosquito larvae do not grow. He said the focal person should increase Android user activities.