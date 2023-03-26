Share:

NEW YORK - New York officials have returned more than $3.5million worth of ancient artifacts to Greece, including an “extraordinarily rare” gold coin commemorating the assassination of Julius Caesar which set auction records in 2020 as the most expensive coin ever sold.

The repatriation ceremony took place on the other day at the Greek Consulate in New York City and included 29 Hellenic antiquities dating back as early as 5,000 BCE, according to a news release from the office of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. All of the antiquities were seized in connection with trafficking and smuggling investigations; New York Homeland Security Investigations special agent Ivan J. Arvelo said in a statement that Grecian artifacts are “especially susceptible” to trafficking because ancient Greece has “long (been) acknowledged as the cradle of Western Civilization.”