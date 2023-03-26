Share:

LAHORE - On the directions of Inspector Gen­eral of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, night patrol surveillance has been started from Safe Cities Command and Control Centre. The re-planning of night patrolling and monitoring has been com­pleted to ensure citizens’ safe­ty and to curb crimes. Accord­ing to details, the IGP deputed divisional SPs for night patrol­ling from PSCA IC3 Centre. Crime pockets and hotspots were being identified with the help of Safe Cities cameras. Police patrols and blockades were also being made more efficient with the help of Safe Cities technology. Force is be­ing deployed for targeted op­erations on the basis of the crime heat map. On the other hand, surveillance was also ongoing with the help of LTE handsets and facial recogni­tion cameras. Targeted opera­tions would be conducted ac­cording to the trend of crimes at different locations and on the basis of 15 emergency call. Strict departmental action would be taken against those guilty of irresponsibility and negligence. The IGP Punjab said that all resources from the Safe Cities system should be utilised for crime fighting.