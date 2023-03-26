LAHORE - On the directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, night patrol surveillance has been started from Safe Cities Command and Control Centre. The re-planning of night patrolling and monitoring has been completed to ensure citizens’ safety and to curb crimes. According to details, the IGP deputed divisional SPs for night patrolling from PSCA IC3 Centre. Crime pockets and hotspots were being identified with the help of Safe Cities cameras. Police patrols and blockades were also being made more efficient with the help of Safe Cities technology. Force is being deployed for targeted operations on the basis of the crime heat map. On the other hand, surveillance was also ongoing with the help of LTE handsets and facial recognition cameras. Targeted operations would be conducted according to the trend of crimes at different locations and on the basis of 15 emergency call. Strict departmental action would be taken against those guilty of irresponsibility and negligence. The IGP Punjab said that all resources from the Safe Cities system should be utilised for crime fighting.
Agencies
March 26, 2023
