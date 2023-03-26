Share:

North Waziristan - A key step has been taken by the Pakistan Army to provide free quality education to the orphans and needy children living in Miran Shah area, North Waziristan district.

An official of the district administration told media persons here that the Pakistan Army took a major initiative for the provision of free quality education of orphans and needy children by operationalising a wellequipped hostel, wherein around 120 orphans and needy children were camped. The objective of re-activating the hostel in Miran Shah area was to camp 120 orphans and needy children from across the district, he added.