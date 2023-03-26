Share:

ISLAMABAD-Pakistan is set to import electric vehicles (EVs) from China as part of its efforts to promote sustainable transportation and reduce carbon emissions. The move is expected to pave way for a green and efficient transport system in the country, reported WealthPK.

The initiative is part of Pakistan’s Electric Vehicle Policy 2021, which aims to shift the country’s transportation system from fossil fuels to renewable energy sources. The Senate Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue has strongly advised the import of electric vehicles from Chinese producers in order to support the EV sector’s growth. The most frequently recommended imports are the vehicles built in China. Globally, Chinese electric vehicles are mainly successful. The government will offer numerous benefits to the EV sector, including assistance in the construction of EV charging stations.

Director Operations for BMW claims that two public EV chargers have already been built and deployed near Bhera.

The government has identified several Chinese companies, including BYD, Changan, and JAC Motors, to import EVs. These companies will supply a range of electric cars, buses, and other vehicles at competitive prices.

The import of EVs from China is expected to bring significant benefits to Pakistan, including reduced air pollution, lower fuel costs, and increased energy security. The EVs produce no emissions, unlike conventional vehicles, which emit harmful pollutants contributing to air pollution and global warming.

Furthermore, the use of EVs will help Pakistan reduce its dependence on imported oil and gas, which will save valuable foreign exchange reserves. The shift to EVs will also create new opportunities for the local automotive industry, which can benefit from the transfer of technology and development of new supply chains.

The government plans to incentivize the purchase of EVs by offering tax exemptions, reduced tariffs, and other incentives to buyers. The policy is expected to encourage the adoption of EVs among consumers and promote the growth of the EV market in Pakistan.

Pakistan’s move to import electric vehicles from China comes in the face of pressing environmental and economic challenges. Pakistan ranks among the world’s top 10 countries most affected by climate change, with rising temperatures, water scarcity, and frequent natural disasters threatening food security, health, and economic development. The country also faces high levels of air pollution, particularly in urban areas, where traffic congestion and outdated vehicle technologies are major contributors. The Electric Vehicle Policy 2021 seeks to address these challenges by promoting the adoption of EVs as a clean, efficient, and affordable alternative to conventional vehicles. Under the policy, the government aims to achieve a target of 30% electric vehicle sales by 2030, which could result in savings of up to $2 billion per year in fuel costs and a reduction of up to 13 million tons of carbon dioxide emissions per year.

In conclusion, the import of EVs from China marks a significant step forward for Pakistan’s transportation sector. The move will not only promote sustainable transportation but also bring economic, social, and environmental benefits to the country. With the government’s commitment to developing the EV market, Pakistan is poised to become a leader in the transition to a low-carbon economy.