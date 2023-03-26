Share:

In last 24 hours 106 cases of COVID-19 reported in country and a patient of the disease died, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Sunday.

According to the NCOC, positivity ratio of the disease remained 2.52 in the country.

In last 24 hours 4,213 Covid-19 tests conducted and 106 of them found positive, the NCOC shared in a statement.

“A patient of the coronavirus died in last 24 hours,” according to the NCOC. “Twenty-two Covid patients have been in a precarious condition in the country.”

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) recently recommended wearing masks at crowded and tightly enclosed spaces and healthcare facilities.

According to NCOC, guidelines were issued for the period up to April 30, 2023, keeping in view the current Covid-19 trend across the country.

The NIH had confirmed presence of the Covid-19’s new sub-variant in the country.

A sub-variant of Omicron variant of the coronavirus, XBB, has been present in the country for last three months, NIH said in a statement in January.