Share:

LAHORE - The Normalization Committee of Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) and the football fraternity joined hands to resolve the long-standing problems. The joint meeting held here at a local hotel that was chaired by NC Chairman Haroon Ahmed Malik along with other members Muhammad Shahid Niaz Khokhar and Haris Azmat.

On the occasion, detailed discussions were held to ensure free and transparent elections of PFF as per its Statutes as early as possible. It was unanimously decided that the meeting participants will send their recommendations to the PFF by March 30, in the light of which, further steps will be taken.