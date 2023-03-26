Share:

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif says government is taking every possible step to mitigate difficulties of poor segment of society during Ramadan.

Chairing a meeting in Lahore on Saturday, he directed concerned authorities to ensure provision of free flour to every eligible person.

He directed officials to ensure immediate registration of those eligible persons who are not getting free flour due to non-registration in Benazir Income Support Program.

He further directed to immediately establish counters of NADRA and BISP at free flour distribution points.