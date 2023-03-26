Shehabz receives complaints about mismanagement in relief package for needy n Says govt taking all possible measures to reduce difficulties of poor in Ramazan.
Punjab cabinet approves 20-kg free flour bag for each family.
LAHORE/ SARGODHA/ MUZAFFARGARH - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Saturday directed the authorities to ensure provision of free wheat flour to the needy with the aim to lessen difficulties of people in the holy month of Ramazan.
The premier issued these directions while chairing a review meeting here for the provision of free flour to the people of Islamabad capital territory. He said the government was taking all possible measures to reduce the difficulties of poor people in Ramazan.
"After my visits to Lahore, Kasur and Sargodha, I will visit other cities to oversee the process for supply of free flour and to ensure quality." The PM instructed that those eligible persons who were not registered with the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) and could not get free flour should be immediately registered.
He directed that counters of National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) and BISP should be immediately opened at the flour distribution points. He further directed that any needy person who comes to the free flour distribution center, should be given flour and in this regard all relevant departments should take steps.
The meeting was told that the provision of free flour was continuing in Punjab, Khyer Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad and a large number of families were benefitting from the scheme. It was told that the numbers of free flour distribution centres were being increased in Islamabad to facilitate people coming to obtain flour.
Federal Ministers Rana Sanaullah, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Advisor to PM Ahad Cheema, former members of National Assembly Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, Anjum Aqeel and officers concerned attended the meeting.
PM VISITS FREE FLOUR DISTRIBUTION CENTRES
Also, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday visited three centres established in Sargodha to distribute free flour bags among the deserving people and reviewed the distribution process. During the course of his visit, the prime minister interacted with the people, inquired about their issues and also issued directives for their immediate resolution.
The prime minister participated in the distribution process and handed over bags to the people standing in queues, besides he also checked all the facilities and the quality of flour. On the occasion, he directed the relevant authorities to take prompt steps for further facilitation of the deserving and poor people. Talking to media, the prime minister said that he had visited three centres set up in Sargodha where free atta bags were being distributed in an organized manner. The prime minister said that for the first time in the country’s 75 years history, each poor family was getting three flour bags free of cost.
He said that the government, relevant authorities and administration had been working to provide relief to the people.
The prime minister appreciated the provincial and district administration and informed that he would be chairing a meeting today (Saturday) to review the steps for further facilitation of the process. He also urged the people to provide proper information. After receiving complaints about mismanagement over flour distribution process, the prime minister had started visiting different cities including Lahore and Kasur.
‘Save planet earth’
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday said that saving the planet earth from the ill-effects of climate change was a collective endeavour in which everyone mattered.
On his Twitter handle, the prime minister reiterated that Pakistan joined the global community today in observing ‘Earth Hour’ and demonstrating its commitment to the fulfilment of its obligations to climate change actions.
The Earth Hour is being observed across the globe on Saturday by millions of people from over 190 countries and territories, as they switched off lights for just one hour.
The event launched by World Wildlife Fund (WWF) during 2007, is part of an annual tradition to raise awareness about climate change.
‘Woman allegedly dies at free flour point’ An old woman allegedly died during a struggle to get free flour in tehsil Jatoe, district Muzaffargarh.
According to Rescue 1122, the health of the woman, namely Zahra Bibi, deteriorated due to the huge rush of people at the free flour point, at Moon Marriage Hall.
Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi constituted a special team to conduct an inquiry into the mishap. The deputy commissioner also visited the home of the deceased woman and expressed heartfelt condolences. He assured that those who expressed lethargy would be dealt strictly.
He directed the assistant commissioner concerned to make arrangements in such a way that there should be no huge gathering for smooth supply of flour. Meanwhile, Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi presided over the 11th Provincial Cabinet meeting in which decision was taken for further smoothing the provision of free flour under the Ramazan
Relief Package as the provincial Cabinet granted approval to obtain 20 kg flour bag for all the families obtaining one flour bag at the same time and the decision will come into effect from March 29.
CM Mohsin Naqvi while addressing the Cabinet meeting directed the Provincial Ministers and Secretaries to continue visiting the centers regularly and submit their reports to the CM Office.
Various proposals with regard to simplifying the registration process were reviewed as a committee was constituted comprising provincial ministers and senior officials which will presents its final recommendations regarding registration process.
The provision of free flour across Punjab was comprehensively reviewed during the meeting and the Punjab Cabinet expressed its complete satisfaction over the provision of flour process. It was apprised to the Cabinet during the briefing that approximately more than 70 lac flour bags have been distributed among the deserving persons until now. CM Mohsin Naqvi directed that bazaars and markets should also be checked in order to ensure availability of essential edibles at fixed rates.
Mohsin Naqvi asserted that the whole administration should remain proactive in this regard. Approval was granted during the meeting to recruit doctors and other allied staff on ad hoc basis in the Specialized Healthcare & Medical Education department and Primary & Secondary Healthcare department. Approval was also granted to extend the service period of the contract employees of Public Health Engineering department along with Social Welfare & Baitul Maal department. Approval was granted to transfer the land of Specialized Healthcare & Medical Education department in Johar Town to the Special Education department to establish state of the art Autism Center for the differently able children.
Dissatisfaction was expressed over the performance of Child Protection Bureau during the
Punjab Cabinet meeting and it was decided to reconstitute the institution.
The Cabinet was informed during the briefing that 1050 children are present in the Child
Protection Bureau Centers while the number of staff members is 750 only. It was directed during the meeting to look after the children present in the Child Protection Bureau Centers in an proper manner.
The Punjab Cabinet granted approval of MOU between Social Welfare & Baitul Maal department and Lahore Institute Of Health Sciences. Approval was granted during the meeting to establish Cabinet Standing Committee for Universal Health Insurance.
Provincial Minister for Specialized Healthcare & Medical Education Doctor Javed Akram will be the Head of the Committee while Provincial Minister for Industries SM Tanvir will be Co-Chairman of the Committee. Approval was granted during the meeting to appoint Chairpersons in the Drug Courts of Lahore, Faisalabad, Rawalpindi and Gujranwala. Approval was granted during the meeting for the Government of Punjab accounts audit reports for the year 2020-2021 and 2021-2022. The decisions of the first 10 Cabinet meetings were also endorsed during the meeting. Provincial Ministers, Chief Secretary, Inspector General of Police, Secretaries of concerned departments attended the meeting.