Share:

Shehabz receives complaints about mismanagement in relief package for needy n Says govt taking all possible measures to reduce difficulties of poor in Ramazan.

Punjab cabinet approves 20-kg free flour bag for each family.

LAHORE/ SARGODHA/ MUZAFFARGARH - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Saturday directed the authorities to ensure provision of free wheat flour to the needy with the aim to lessen difficulties of people in the holy month of Ramazan.

The premier issued these di­rections while chairing a review meeting here for the provision of free flour to the people of Islam­abad capital territory. He said the government was taking all possi­ble measures to reduce the diffi­culties of poor people in Ramazan.

"After my visits to Lahore, Ka­sur and Sargodha, I will visit oth­er cities to oversee the process for supply of free flour and to en­sure quality." The PM instructed that those eligible persons who were not registered with the Benazir Income Support Pro­gramme (BISP) and could not get free flour should be immedi­ately registered.

He directed that counters of National Database and Regis­tration Authority (NADRA) and BISP should be immediately opened at the flour distribution points. He further directed that any needy person who comes to the free flour distribution center, should be given flour and in this regard all relevant departments should take steps.

The meeting was told that the provision of free flour was con­tinuing in Punjab, Khyer Pakh­tunkhwa and Islamabad and a large number of families were benefitting from the scheme. It was told that the numbers of free flour distribution centres were being increased in Islam­abad to facilitate people coming to obtain flour.

Federal Ministers Rana Sanaul­lah, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Advi­sor to PM Ahad Cheema, former members of National Assem­bly Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, Anjum Aqeel and officers concerned at­tended the meeting.

PM VISITS FREE FLOUR DISTRIBUTION CENTRES

Also, Prime Minister Muham­mad Shehbaz Sharif on Satur­day visited three centres estab­lished in Sargodha to distribute free flour bags among the de­serving people and reviewed the distribution process. During the course of his visit, the prime minister interacted with the people, inquired about their is­sues and also issued directives for their immediate resolution.

The prime minister partici­pated in the distribution pro­cess and handed over bags to the people standing in queues, besides he also checked all the facilities and the quality of flour. On the occasion, he di­rected the relevant authorities to take prompt steps for fur­ther facilitation of the deserv­ing and poor people. Talking to media, the prime minister said that he had visited three cen­tres set up in Sargodha where free atta bags were being dis­tributed in an organized man­ner. The prime minister said that for the first time in the country’s 75 years history, each poor family was getting three flour bags free of cost.

He said that the government, relevant authorities and admin­istration had been working to provide relief to the people.

The prime minister appreciat­ed the provincial and district ad­ministration and informed that he would be chairing a meeting today (Saturday) to review the steps for further facilitation of the process. He also urged the people to provide proper in­formation. After receiving com­plaints about mismanagement over flour distribution process, the prime minister had started visiting different cities includ­ing Lahore and Kasur.

‘Save planet earth’

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday said that saving the planet earth from the ill-effects of climate change was a collec­tive endeavour in which every­one mattered.

On his Twitter handle, the prime minister reiterated that Pakistan joined the global com­munity today in observing ‘Earth Hour’ and demonstrat­ing its commitment to the ful­filment of its obligations to cli­mate change actions.

The Earth Hour is being ob­served across the globe on Sat­urday by millions of people from over 190 countries and territories, as they switched off lights for just one hour.

The event launched by World Wildlife Fund (WWF) during 2007, is part of an annual tra­dition to raise awareness about climate change.

‘Woman allegedly dies at free flour point’ An old woman al­legedly died during a struggle to get free flour in tehsil Jatoe, dis­trict Muzaffargarh.

According to Rescue 1122, the health of the woman, namely Zahra Bibi, deteriorated due to the huge rush of people at the free flour point, at Moon Mar­riage Hall.

Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi consti­tuted a special team to conduct an inquiry into the mishap. The deputy commissioner also vis­ited the home of the deceased woman and expressed heartfelt condolences. He assured that those who expressed lethargy would be dealt strictly.

He directed the assistant com­missioner concerned to make arrangements in such a way that there should be no huge gather­ing for smooth supply of flour. Meanwhile, Punjab Caretak­er Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi presided over the 11th Provin­cial Cabinet meeting in which decision was taken for further smoothing the provision of free flour under the Ramazan

Relief Package as the provin­cial Cabinet granted approval to obtain 20 kg flour bag for all the families obtaining one flour bag at the same time and the deci­sion will come into effect from March 29.

CM Mohsin Naqvi while ad­dressing the Cabinet meeting directed the Provincial Minis­ters and Secretaries to contin­ue visiting the centers regularly and submit their reports to the CM Office.

Various proposals with re­gard to simplifying the regis­tration process were reviewed as a committee was constituted comprising provincial ministers and senior officials which will presents its final recommen­dations regarding registration process.

The provision of free flour across Punjab was compre­hensively reviewed during the meeting and the Punjab Cabi­net expressed its complete sat­isfaction over the provision of flour process. It was apprised to the Cabinet during the briefing that approximately more than 70 lac flour bags have been dis­tributed among the deserving persons until now. CM Mohsin Naqvi directed that bazaars and markets should also be checked in order to ensure availability of essential edibles at fixed rates.

Mohsin Naqvi asserted that the whole administration should remain proactive in this regard. Approval was granted during the meeting to recruit doctors and other allied staff on ad hoc basis in the Specialized Healthcare & Medical Education department and Primary & Sec­ondary Healthcare department. Approval was also granted to extend the service period of the contract employees of Pub­lic Health Engineering depart­ment along with Social Welfare & Baitul Maal department. Ap­proval was granted to transfer the land of Specialized Health­care & Medical Education de­partment in Johar Town to the Special Education department to establish state of the art Au­tism Center for the differently able children.

Dissatisfaction was expressed over the performance of Child Protection Bureau during the

Punjab Cabinet meeting and it was decided to reconstitute the institution.

The Cabinet was informed during the briefing that 1050 children are present in the Child

Protection Bureau Centers while the number of staff mem­bers is 750 only. It was directed during the meeting to look after the children present in the Child Protection Bureau Centers in an proper manner.

The Punjab Cabinet granted approval of MOU between So­cial Welfare & Baitul Maal de­partment and Lahore Institute Of Health Sciences. Approval was granted during the meeting to establish Cabinet Standing Committee for Universal Health Insurance.

Provincial Minister for Spe­cialized Healthcare & Medical Education Doctor Javed Akram will be the Head of the Commit­tee while Provincial Minister for Industries SM Tanvir will be Co-Chairman of the Committee. Approval was granted during the meeting to appoint Chair­persons in the Drug Courts of Lahore, Faisalabad, Rawalpindi and Gujranwala. Approval was granted during the meeting for the Government of Punjab ac­counts audit reports for the year 2020-2021 and 2021-2022. The decisions of the first 10 Cabinet meetings were also endorsed during the meeting. Provincial Ministers, Chief Secretary, In­spector General of Police, Sec­retaries of concerned depart­ments attended the meeting.