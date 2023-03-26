Share:

KARACHI-Karachi Police arrested two suspects in the murder case of the religious leader Abdul Qayyum Sufi on Saturday. Deputy Inspector General (DIG) East Muqaddas Haider and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Zubair Nazir Sheikh in a press conference said that the two accused have confessed to killing a religious scholar, adding that the accused also revealed that they had a dispute over land with Abdul Qayyum Sufi.

The police in a press conference revealed that the murder of the religious leader Abdul Qayyum Sufi was not a religious or communal target killing but a land dispute. DIG East Muqaddas Haider said that the religious scholar was gunned down in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Johar area, where the killers manage to escape from the scene. According to the police officials, the shooter, Ali Akbar, and his partner, Tanveer, both are hired assassins. The police also revealed that Ali Akbar also murdered a political opponent back in 2013.