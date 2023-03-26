Share:

FAISALABAD - The City Police Officer (CPO) suspended an operator of SP Iqbal Town Division’s of­fice and issued show-cause notices to absentees and an explanation letter to DSP Sargodha Road. A police spokesman said on Satur­day that CPO Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi conducted a surprise visit to various mosques and found some officials absent from duty in Iqbal Town Division whereas the operator had submitted a report to the CPO Office that all personnel were on their duty points. The CPO sus­pended the operator and is­sued show-cause notices to the absent officials whereas DSP Sargodha Road Tauseef Khan was also issued an ex­planation letter, the spokes­man added.