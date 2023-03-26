FAISALABAD - The City Police Officer (CPO) suspended an operator of SP Iqbal Town Division’s office and issued show-cause notices to absentees and an explanation letter to DSP Sargodha Road. A police spokesman said on Saturday that CPO Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi conducted a surprise visit to various mosques and found some officials absent from duty in Iqbal Town Division whereas the operator had submitted a report to the CPO Office that all personnel were on their duty points. The CPO suspended the operator and issued show-cause notices to the absent officials whereas DSP Sargodha Road Tauseef Khan was also issued an explanation letter, the spokesman added.
March 26, 2023
