Share:

KARACHI-The Pakistan People’s Party has announced that it will field candidates to contest the upcoming by-elections in Karachi in all 11 vacant union committees.

The announcement to this effect was made at the meeting of the PPP Karachi Division on Saturday with Sindh Labour and Human Resources Minister Saeed Ghani in the chair. The meeting took into consideration in detail affairs related to the upcoming by-elections in 11 UCs in Karachi.

While speaking to the participants of the meeting, Ghani, who is also PPP Karachi President, said the People’s Party would contest the upcoming by-polls from every constituency and would secure victory on the basis of public support. The presidents and general secretaries of the PPP in different districts of Karachi also expressed their reservations about the ongoing census drive in the city. The meeting decided that the same reservations would be duly conveyed to the relevant authorities of the federal and Sindh governments.

Ghani said that from day one they had been expressing reservations about the census drive. He said the housing census hadn’t been completed before beginning the population count. He said the accurate population count of the province should be determined through the census campaign so that the people of Sindh should get their due share in the federal financial resources.

He said the provinces did receive funds for developmental and other schemes on the basis of the census results. The meeting also considered the decision of observing at the district level the death anniversary of PPP founder Zulfikar Ali Bhutto on April 4. The meeting was attended by PPP Sindh General Secretary Waqar Mehdi, PPP Karachi General Secretary Jawed Nagori, PPP Karachi Division Ladies Wing President Dr Shahid Rahmani, Information Secretary Shehla Raza, Mohammad Asif Khan, and other leaders of the party.