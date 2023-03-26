Share:

With our foreign reserves still low, an added cost of Rs 21.28 billion has been approved for six development projects by the Central Development Working Party (CDWP). The projects include a weather surveillance radar, a hospital, a renewable energy field, and various other infrastructure projects. There are clear positives to all the projects proposed, especially the 250-bed tertiary care divisional hospital in Skardu which will help patients of all four districts, tourists, and other individuals.

There is a severe lack of tertiary healthcare facilities in the Baltistan Division and its completion will reap many benefits in the long run and save public money used to import tertiary healthcare. Likewise, all projects are aimed at training, skilling, and benefitting citizens.

However, given the tendency for scope creep, it must be evaluated how realistic these projects are before this amount of funds is dedicated toward them. At present, our forex reserves have increased substantially after the inflow of a commercial loan. However, total foreign reserves are still a meager $10.139 bn, enough for about four weeks of necessary imports. We are still in significant danger and must limit government spending as much as we can. With last week’s installment of a $500 million loan from ICBC, we are surviving on hand-outs and debt roll-overs. A constant negotiation of the IMF agreement and strict fiscal measures do not provide a very conducive environment for undertaking big development projects.

Therefore, while important for public welfare and upheaval, the urgency per project can be taken issue with. While structures like the hospital and road might be necessary, others may not warrant such immediate and large investments. Projects in Pakistan tend to stagnate with government changes and so many questions remain unanswered. What is the security and willingness to continue working on this project beyond government changes? What does the timeline look like, and is it realistic? And most importantly, how will these projects be funded if Pakistan is struggling to avoid sovereign default?