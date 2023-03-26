ISLAMABAD - In less than a week, the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party for the second time approached the global forums including Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) among others against its alleged political victimisation and assassination attempts on Imran Khan.
PTI leader and former National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser in a letter written to the President of Geneva-based IPU Mr Duarte Pacheco urged to take “urgent notice” of the situation and play his role in protecting Pakistan from “the monster of political genocide, the annihilation of democracy and mayhem”. Similar letters have been written to other forums.
Earlier this week, Senior Vice President PTI Dr Shireen Mazari had approached the UN special rapporteur on torture and other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment Dr Alice Jill Edwards against the “custodial torture” of party leaders and workers allegedly by the “state of Pakistan”.
In a Twitter statement, Qaiser underlined that he in his capacity as former speaker NA has also decided to inform the various international forums including United Nations, UN Human Rights Council, Commonwealth Parliamentary Association and the two houses of the British Parliament about the illegal policies and severe violations of the human rights by the incumbent regime.
“I am compelled to reach out and inform you of the alarmingly violent situation in Pakistan,” he said in the letter written to IPU. He added that severe and grave violations of human rights including abductions, assassination attempts, custodial torture, and enforced disappearances were being committed against PTI political workers, leaders, former and current lawmakers by the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) led ruling alliance in connivance with the law enforcement agencies. He also said that Chairman PTI and former prime minister Imran Khan was also victims of these human rights violations. “The current government in collaboration with two care-taker governments in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces, have committed such heinous crimes to suppress political dissent by the PTI.” he wrote. He went on to say that the “fake criminal complaint” was filed against Khan to force his way out of politics. This was followed by a “coordinated assassination attempt” on the party chief, wherein he sustained multiple bullet wounds and fractures along with 11 others that were injured and one passerby murdered, he further said.
“Till date, he (Khan) has not been allowed to exercise his constitutionally mandated right to induct the suspects involved and file a case against the accused persons in the attempted assassination of a former prime minister,” Qaiser underlined.
As of today, 127 “fake and baseless” cases have been filed against ex-premier Khan, and his residence and family have been attacked more than once, he said. “His (Khan) supporters are harassed and beaten daily on one pretext or another.”
He added that famous investigative journalist Arshad Sharif was murdered during an investigation into “official corruption” allegedly by those in power. “If this was not enough, steps are now being taken over to ban PTI as a political party followed by an unconstitutional refusal by the state institutions to hold elections for two assemblies in violation of clear orders of the Supreme Court,” he said.