ISLAMABAD - In less than a week, the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) par­ty for the second time approached the global forums including In­ter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) among others against its alleged political victimisation and assassi­nation attempts on Imran Khan.

PTI leader and former Nation­al Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser in a letter written to the President of Geneva-based IPU Mr Duarte Pa­checo urged to take “urgent notice” of the situation and play his role in protecting Pakistan from “the mon­ster of political genocide, the anni­hilation of democracy and mayhem”. Similar letters have been written to other forums.

Earlier this week, Senior Vice Pres­ident PTI Dr Shireen Mazari had ap­proached the UN special rapporteur on torture and other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punish­ment Dr Alice Jill Edwards against the “custodial torture” of party lead­ers and workers allegedly by the “state of Pakistan”.

In a Twitter statement, Qaiser un­derlined that he in his capacity as former speaker NA has also decided to inform the various internation­al forums including United Nations, UN Human Rights Council, Common­wealth Parliamentary Association and the two houses of the British Parliament about the illegal policies and severe violations of the human rights by the incumbent regime.

“I am compelled to reach out and inform you of the alarmingly violent situation in Pakistan,” he said in the letter written to IPU. He added that severe and grave violations of human rights including abductions, assassi­nation attempts, custodial torture, and enforced disappearances were being committed against PTI polit­ical workers, leaders, former and current lawmakers by the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) led ruling alliance in connivance with the law enforcement agencies. He also said that Chairman PTI and for­mer prime minister Imran Khan was also victims of these human rights violations. “The current government in collaboration with two care-taker governments in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces, have com­mitted such heinous crimes to sup­press political dissent by the PTI.” he wrote. He went on to say that the “fake criminal complaint” was filed against Khan to force his way out of politics. This was followed by a “co­ordinated assassination attempt” on the party chief, wherein he sus­tained multiple bullet wounds and fractures along with 11 others that were injured and one passerby mur­dered, he further said.

“Till date, he (Khan) has not been allowed to exercise his constitu­tionally mandated right to induct the suspects involved and file a case against the accused persons in the attempted assassination of a former prime minister,” Qaiser underlined.

As of today, 127 “fake and base­less” cases have been filed against ex-premier Khan, and his residence and family have been attacked more than once, he said. “His (Khan) sup­porters are harassed and beaten dai­ly on one pretext or another.”

He added that famous investiga­tive journalist Arshad Sharif was murdered during an investigation into “official corruption” allegedly by those in power. “If this was not enough, steps are now being taken over to ban PTI as a political party followed by an unconstitutional re­fusal by the state institutions to hold elections for two assemblies in vio­lation of clear orders of the Supreme Court,” he said.