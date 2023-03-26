Share:

In order to restrict movement within Lahore, the interim government positioned containers at various locations ahead of Imran Khan’s Minar-i-Pakistan rally during which the party chairman intends on outlining his vision of Haqeeqi Azadi. Once can expect the city to come to a stand-still not only for the night, but until 12pm the next day as per official instructions. The right to protest and assemble is one that is enshrined in the constitution and any attempts to thwart this should be condemned. At the same time, endless rallies have become a menace for the common citizen as well. Both parties in this political tussle must find a way to go about achieving their objectives without creating unnecessary restrictions for the masses.

For months now, cities like Islamabad and Lahore have been brought to a stand-still due to road closures, placement of containers, suffocating traffic, and endless unrest on the streets due to political uncertainty and conflict. As parties mobilise their supporters and launch their campaigns addressing their grievances, countless people face hardships on the streets as they struggle to open shops, make it to their offices, carry out business activities or even go to school. In fact, placing containers ahead of the Minar-i-Pakistan rally yesterday caused students to miss their Chartered Accountant exams as they failed to reach on time. We have reached a point where the common man seems to be paying the heftiest burden of this back-and-forth fight between the PDM and PTI.

The right to protest is one that is enshrined in the constitution and therefore, it is the responsibility of the government to uphold it. Creating barriers in the way of assembling is surely not the way to go about protecting rights but in fact has a trickle-down effect due to which most people in respective cities are inconvenienced to the maximum degree possible. What is more troubling is that more often than not, such rallies have also become aggressive, prone to violence, vandalism and police intervention. Innocent bystanders are affected and unnecessary hardships are created on a daily basis. On top of that, our economic situation cannot allow for two of the main metropolises of the country to be brought to a halt. Routine procedures must continue, and the people must be given the avenue through which they can resume their daily lives without being confronted with endless obstacles.