ISLAMABAD - Currently, around 550 girls are enrolled in the China-Pakistan Gwadar Faqeer Middle School. Moreover, a recently established digital lab with 30 new computers, in collaboration with a Chinese company, is fully functional in the school, providing computer literacy among the girls, Gwadar Pro reported on Saturday.

Around the world, 129 million girls are out of school, including 32 million of primary school age, 30 million of lower-secondary school age, and 67 million of upper-secondary school age, says a 2022 UN report. In Gwadar, the Middle School Faqeer Colony has risen as an illustrious promoter of girls education that meets UN global goals and BRI’s spirit. “My journey of study in the middle school has been empowering me to do something substantial for my hometown Gwadar as well as my country,” Faiza, an 8th grade student of the Faqeer Middle School told Gwadar pro.

“Coming from a marginalised community, my parents could never afford to send me to top quality schools. However, Girls Middle School Faqeer Colony Gwadar, which is one of the best schools in Gwadar, made it possible for me to continue my studies. I wish that the school could be upgraded to include 10th grade so that I can further my education,” she said. Educationist Tahir Manzoor stated that investing in girls’ education can transform communities, countries and the whole world.

“Girls’ education strengthens economies and reduces inequality. It contributes to more stable and resilient societies that give all individuals, including girls, the opportunity to fulfil their potential.” Headmistress Parveen Nawaz of China-Pakistan Government Middle School Faqeer Colony praised the Chinese philanthropy in introducing girls’ education for the impoverished people of Gwadar. “Although it is a public school, it has surpassed other private schools in terms of qualitative facilities and educational standards. Even education in private schools in Gwadar is expensive, but in this school, education is free,” she said.