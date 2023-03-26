Share:

Senior PML-N (Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz) leader Khawaja Saad Rafiq has castigated Imran Khan for attempting to enslave Pakistan for his personal power and warned the PTI chief that he will not be given captaincy again.

Reacting to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf rally at the Minar-e-Pakistan of Lahore on Sunday night in a series of tweets, Saad wrote “Imran wants to chain Pakistanis to eternal slavery.”

He tweeted that “fascist Imran also makes alliances with devils for power.

“In 2018, Pakistan would have become the emerging economy of the world if the [PTI] government had not been imposed by in violation of the constitution, democracy and people's aspirations,” Saad added.

The PML-N leader addressed Imran that “your four-year rule has shaken the economic foundations of Pakistan and threatened the national integrity.

He said that the incompetent Imran government burdened Pakistanis with a record foreign debt.

He claimed that once the blue eye man of the establishment, “is now being used by the anti-Pakistan powers as a pawn.”

Saad alleged that secret foreign funding of PTI was being used against the national interests. “It is being used to spread hatred in the nation, misguiding people and propaganda against the country.”