ISLAMABAD - An entrepreneur Saleh Azeem became the youngest recipient of Tamgha-e-Imtiaz (medal of excellence) in recognition of his public services. Azeem aged around 28 has been at the forefront of establishing innovative and sustainable projects for the betterment of the construction industry of Pakistan.
After completing his Bachelor’s degree in business administration from Capilano University in Canada, Azeem joined SPARS Group in 2016.
He utilised his knowledge and skills to spearhead his company EPS Solutions, a pioneer for being the first entity in Pakistan to locally manufacture and introduce Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) smart panel technology, further revolutionising the construction industry of Pakistan. By providing a technologically superior alternative to traditional brick masonry, Azeem paved the way for better quality and efficiency in this sector. In June 2022, Pakistan was hit by one of the most devastating floods in our recent history affecting more than 33 million people and impacting the most vulnerable groups. With one-third of the country underwater, communities were in need of urgent flood relief efforts.
On behalf of SPARS Group, EPS Solutions took the initiative to build one hundred homes, a school and an infirmary in Tank, DI Khan, a small town in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, within 30 days.
Azeem and his team’s efforts with planning and execution were exceptional as they delivered within a month and provided vulnerable families a new home. Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif inaugurated the “Insaf Shah Prefabricated Housing Project” expressing his gratitude for their endeavors. EPS Solutions is currently involved in two more projects in Sindh, in collaboration with a bank for flood affected victims of Sherwani and Larkana. Azeem and his team are committed to providing shelter to the millions of people that are currently displaced and aspires to dedicate his time to further execute sustainable projects within Pakistan for the betterment of society and underprivileged masses.