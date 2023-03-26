Share:

ISLAMABAD - An entrepreneur Saleh Azeem became the youngest recipient of Tamgha-e-Imtiaz (med­al of excellence) in rec­ognition of his public services. Azeem aged around 28 has been at the forefront of establishing innovative and sus­tainable projects for the betterment of the con­struction industry of Pakistan.

After completing his Bachelor’s degree in busi­ness administration from Capilano University in Canada, Azeem joined SPARS Group in 2016.

He utilised his knowledge and skills to spear­head his company EPS Solutions, a pioneer for being the first entity in Pakistan to locally man­ufacture and introduce Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) smart panel technology, further revolu­tionising the construction industry of Pakistan. By providing a technologically superior alterna­tive to traditional brick masonry, Azeem paved the way for better quality and efficiency in this sector. In June 2022, Pakistan was hit by one of the most devastating floods in our recent history affecting more than 33 million people and im­pacting the most vulnerable groups. With one-third of the country underwater, communities were in need of urgent flood relief efforts.

On behalf of SPARS Group, EPS Solutions took the initiative to build one hundred homes, a school and an infirmary in Tank, DI Khan, a small town in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, within 30 days.

Azeem and his team’s efforts with planning and execution were exceptional as they deliv­ered within a month and provided vulnerable families a new home. Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif inaugurated the “Insaf Shah Prefabricated Housing Project” expressing his gratitude for their endeavors. EPS Solutions is currently in­volved in two more projects in Sindh, in collabo­ration with a bank for flood affected victims of Sherwani and Larkana. Azeem and his team are committed to providing shelter to the millions of people that are currently displaced and aspires to dedicate his time to further execute sustain­able projects within Pakistan for the betterment of society and underprivileged masses.