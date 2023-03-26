Share:

PAKPATTAN - A man shot dead seven rela­tives, including women, over a land dispute near here on Sat­urday. According to police, the accused, Sarwar, gunned down Ifitikhar, Sheer Baz, Miftah Bibi, Ahad, Ahmad, Aseya and Bashi­rian Bibi over a land dispute in Barri Raakh village. On informa­tion, DPO Hasan Iqbal reached the spot while forensic team col­lected evidences from the spot and started investigation. The DPO said special teams had been constituted to arrest the accused at the earliest.

DACOIT KILLED BY FIRING OF HIS OWN ACCOMPLICES

The dacoit was killed by the fir­ing of his own accomplices in the limits of Sahoka police station, here on Saturday. According to details, the police were bringing an accused namely Ramzan alias Ramzani Kharal to Gagu police station, held in a robbery case, on the official vehicle. During the course of the event, the accom­plices of the accused opened fire on the police in a bid to get the arrested dacoit free from their custody near Chak No. 37/KB. As a result, the accused Ramzan was seriously injured by the firing of his colleagues. The police seized the motorcycle as the accomplic­es managed to escape from the scene, leaving their said vehicle stranded. Meanwhile, the Res­cue 1122 team reached the spot for first aid but the shot dacoit succumbed to his injuries and breathed last. The deceased was involved in various serious cases filed against him in Vehari, Baha­walnagar and Pakpattan districts. Moreover, the accused was the most wanted suspect of the river belt of three regions who commit­ted crimes on the river belt and escaped to another district.