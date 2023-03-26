Share:

KARACHI-Station House Officer (SHO) Kabil Bhayo of the Khanpur police station was suspended after he tortured, harassed, manhandled and arrested Hindu shopkeepers for allegedly “violating the Ramzan Ordinance” by eating.

In a video that went viral on social media, the police officer was seen roaming the Ghotki district with a stick in his hands, using it to hit shoppers including Hindu men who were reportedly preparing biryani for delivery orders in the local market. “I swear that I belong to the Hindu community, and he is taking away food. We do not run the dining service indoors during Ramzan,” a man who was arrested by the police said.

However, the SHO publicly forced the Hindu restaurant owner to take an oath on his sacred book. The police officer arrested more than one dozen people after physically assaulting them. After the video went viral, the Sindh Human Rights Commission (SHRC) took notice and wrote to the deputy inspector general (DIG) Sukkur and senior superintendent of police (SSP) Ghotki to take action against the police officer.

“The act is a violation of fundamental rights of citizens regardless of their religion and beliefs and goes against Article 20 of the Constitution of Pakistan, which guarantees the freedom to profess and manage religious institutions,” a letter issued by the SHRC stated. It added that the SHO’s behaviour was against the landmark judgment by former chief justice Tassaduq Hussain Jillani on minority rights, issued on June 19, 2014. SHRC Chairperson Iqbal Detho said asking the senior police officials to probe into the matter and take action against the SHO.