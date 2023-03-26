Share:

KARACHI-Sindh Minister for Information Sharjeel Inam Memon on Saturday announced the establishment of an Information Call Center (ICC) at Sindh Information Department and directed the Secretary Information to prepare a PC-1 for the project.

The Minister announced this while presiding over a meeting held to review the performance of the Information Department at his office. The minister said that the Call Center would provide timely and authentic information on the policies and initiatives of the Sindh government and will also counter fake news and fake propaganda against the government. The performance of the Information Department was also reviewed in the meeting. The Minister said that the performance of the Department should be improved and proper publicity of the development projects of the Sindh government should be ensured. He said that the Sindh government has done excellent work in every field. ‘It is the responsibility of the Information Department to disseminate and apprise the public regarding the welfare initiatives of the government, he said.

Sharjeel Memon said that focus should be given to Social Media wing of the Department. Secretary Information Nadeem ur Rehman Memon, Director Admin Muhammad Yousuf Kaboroo, Director Publications Mansoor Rajput, Director Advertisements Imtiaz Joyo, Deputy Director Advertisements Sarang Chandio and others attended the meeting.