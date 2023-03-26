Share:

Re-polling is being held in fifteen districts of Sindh on Sunday, in response to allegations of irregularities in the previous local government elections.

The re-polling is being held for the seats of Chairman, Vice Chairman, Member District Council, and General Members on the directives of the Election Commission of Pakistan and the Supreme Court.

A total of 109,687 voters are registered to cast their votes in the 15 districts, with 59,310 male and 50,377 female voters among them.

A total of 81 polling stations have been established across 15 districts, including 21 for men, 22 for women, and 38 combined stations for both male and female voters.