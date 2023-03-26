Share:

FAISALABAD - The health department un­earthed a factory of spurious drugs and seized its mate­rial. A spokesman for the health department said on Saturday that a team headed by Drug Controller Saqib Ja­vaid conducted a raid in Iqbal Nagar and detected manufac­turing of spurious drugs in a house. On seeing the team, the owner and workers of the factory managed to escape while the team seized huge quantity of spurious drugs and sealed it. A case was also got registered against the owner, he added.