FAISALABAD - The health department unearthed a factory of spurious drugs and seized its material. A spokesman for the health department said on Saturday that a team headed by Drug Controller Saqib Javaid conducted a raid in Iqbal Nagar and detected manufacturing of spurious drugs in a house. On seeing the team, the owner and workers of the factory managed to escape while the team seized huge quantity of spurious drugs and sealed it. A case was also got registered against the owner, he added.
Agencies
March 26, 2023
