QUETTA - On the directions of Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Saturday, the support price of wheat in the province was made equal with other provinces. The support price of wheat is set at a minimum of Rs 4,000 per 40 kg. The objective of this initiative is to increase the production of wheat by encouraging and providing financial support to the farmers in the province, said a press release issued here. Earlier, Rs6 billion was released to the food department for purchasing of wheat during the current fiscal year. The pro­vincial finance department would re­lease an additional Rs 2 billion to the food department in the same regard. It added that last year, the provincial government had provided free wheat seeds worth more than Rs2 billion to the farmers. Meanwhile, preparations for the timely purchase of wheat by the food department have been com­pleted. For this matter, 23 centres are established in four zones to purchase wheat under the supervision four dep­uty project directors and 23 Centre in-charges. According to the press release, the notification of the appointment of the project director would be issued by tomorrow.