Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced a new initiative by the name of Teleschool Pakistan which aims to digitise education in the country and promote individual-level skill development. While this step has been taken in good faith, it fails to address the root problems of our inept education system and instead, promotes a surface level improvement that may not be so productive as being advertised. If the ultimate aim is to improve the education sector, we cannot have a selective approach that targets aspects like digitisation which are perhaps a little too far fetched considering we lack a foundational framework that promises and provides education to all.

According to the address given by the PM, the quality of education would be improved through a digitisation campaign. This will involve awarding 100,000 laptops to high achievers, introducing apps—like the Teleschool Pakistan App, Google for Education and Digital Continuous Professional Development—and creating at least 40 training centers through which professionals can be taught how to utilise such tools academically. The ultimate aim was to invest in students particularly instead of making investments on the ‘brick and mortar’.

Had Pakistan already had a base-level, functioning and accessible education system, such measures would make sense. But in a country that lacks infrastructural development, qualified teachers and a significant population of out-of-school children, such digitisation efforts may not bear any fruit. Little can be done through apps and laptops if students are struggling to receive a basic level of education. There is a severe shortage of schools especially in far-flung areas, dilapidating buildings in areas where schools have been constructed, lack of equipment needed to teach and even a severe shortage of qualified teachers. Little attention has been paid to teacher-training programmes and setting up vital tools and avenues needed to ensure that at least primary and secondary levels of education are accessible to all.

In the face of this, focusing on a digitisation campaign seems to be rather useless. Instead, the same funds and drive should be redirected towards improving the education system brick by brick. Setting up the infrastructure needed, providing equipment, training teachers, reducing fees, and encouraging parents to send their children to school should be the top priority of the government. Only when such a standard level of improvement is achieved can we focus on digitisation the way that the PM wants to implement.