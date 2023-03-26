Share:

Khyber - Prof Dr Faizullah Jan, Chairman of the Department of Journalism and Mass Communication (JMC) at the University of Peshawar, has stated that the tribal journalist community is obligated to be impartial when reporting on the peace, education, and development of the merged districts. As the chief guest at the closing session of the training session, themed Community Resilience Activity (CRA) North, held here at the Bara press club, he stated that before the merger, journalism was prohibited in the former tribal agencies because it was an information black hole.

Due to the restriction of the Publication Act to the ex-Federal Administered Tribal Region (Fata), no proper medium of communication was available to convey the tribesmen’s plight to the rest of the world, he added. According to Dr Faiz, the wrong image of the Fata was presented worldwide due to a lack of local communication mediums, which afflicted the tribal. After effectively highlighting the tribesmen’s problems, the Journalism department decided to collaborate with the CRA, North for peace, education, and development in the merged tribal districts and trained Bara press club members.

Addressing local journalists, he stated that they would continue to provide training facilities to make them competent to convey people’s problems to rulers and areas for development. In addition to the District Officer of CRA-North Ijaz Durrani, the lecturer Journalism Department, tribal elders, and civil society members attended the gathering